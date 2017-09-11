Home invasions being investigated in Emmett

File image of emergency lights at night. (Photo: Alex Schmidt / Thinkstock)

EMMETT - Authorities are investigating after three home invasions were reported on Saturday morning.

Emmett police said Gem County dispatch received a call in the early morning of an unwanted person in a city residence. The caller reported that the intruder left through a back door about 20 minutes before the call.

The intruder was described as a big man wearing a black hoodie.

When officers were responding to that call, they were stopped by someone else reporting another home invasion at a second residence.

Shortly after that, a third home invasion report was called in.

Officials said dispatch received nine sightings of the person described in the break-ins by 7 a.m., but no more intrusions were reported.

Other people described the man as being tall and skinny, and they said he was wearing a gray zip-up hoodie and had a yellow bandana around his face. He was also wearing red and black riding gloves.

Further descriptions of the subject have him as being tall and skinny, wearing a gray zip-up hoodie and a yellow bandana around his face with red and black riding gloves.

Reports extended from along West Main to East Main from Mill Road to South Johns and as far south as 4th Street.

A reverse 911 system was used to notify residents in the area about the situation. Residents can sign up for the system at public.alertsense.com.

The Gem County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police helped Emmett police during the early morning search. A person of interest has not yet been identified, but the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gem County Dispatch at (208) 365-3521 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS (2677).

“Please keep your residential doors, outbuildings and vehicles locked at all times,” Emmett Police Chief Steve Kunka told residents. “Rest assured we are using every available resource to bring this home invader to justice.”



© 2017 KTVB-TV