High school employee charged with sexual battery

Ann Kuroki (Photo: Gooding County Jail)

GOODING, Idaho - A south-central Idaho high school employee authorities say had sex with a student has been charged with six felony counts of sexual battery of a minor child.

The Times-News reports that a Gooding County Magistrate Court judge on Monday set bond at $50,000 for 26-year-old Ann Kuroki.

She pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of giving alcohol to a minor. A preliminary hearing on the six felony charges is set for Jan. 18.

Kuroki remained in the Gooding County Jail on Tuesday.

The Gooding School District on Thursday fired Kuroki. She monitored a lab where students take online classes, and also coached the junior varsity boys basketball team.

Kuroki's attorney, Philip Brown, didn't immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

