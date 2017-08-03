Heroin, meth seized in Meridian drug raid

Reis Lowe and Keri Adair (Photo: Ada Co. Jail)

MERIDIAN -- An engaged couple is facing felony charges after police found drugs, drug paraphernalia and a handgun inside a Meridian home.

Reis Lowe and Keri Adair, both 29, were arrested Wednesday after police served a search warrant at a home in the 3300 block of Acarerra Court.

Officers seized about 50 grams of heroin, 29 grams of methamphetamine and a Walther P22 handgun found with drugs inside a gun case. Multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia were also found.

Lowe and Adair were booked into the Ada County Jail on felony charges of heroin trafficking and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Adair also faces a misdemeanor paraphernalia charge.

Both are due in court Thursday afternoon.

© 2017 KTVB-TV