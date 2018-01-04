Grove Christmas tree star returned to its owner

The star that was atop the Grove Christmas tree has been returned to the Downtown Business Association. It was damaged during the New Year's Day theft. (Photo: Troy Colson/KTVB)

BOISE – The star stolen from the top of the Grove Christmas tree has been returned.

Boise Police tells us the person who stole the star emailed the star's owner, the Downtown Boise Association, saying they stole it.

Lynn Hightower, a spokesperson for the Downtown Boise Association, told the individual to deliver the star to Boise Police. A BPD officer picked up the star and found $100 in cash taped to it.

The $500 star was then returned to its owner, but Hightower says it is damaged and may need to be repaired or replaced. The topper will not be put back in its rightful place atop the Grove Christmas Tree, Hightower told KTVB.

Video captured by a guest at the Grove Hotel showed the star being stolen around 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Boise Police and Downtown Business Association would like to thank the suspect for doing the right thing.

The person responsible for the crime could face charges. The investigation will be sent to the prosecutor for review.

