'Great Outdoors Bandit' linked to series of bank robberies in Boise area, Utah

A screen grab from surveillance video shows the suspect in a robbery at a Meridian credit union. (Photo: Meridian Police)

BOISE - The man suspected of robbing a Boise bank and two Meridian credit unions on Monday has been linked to four other robberies in the Boise area and in Orem, Utah, over the last eight months.

The FBI has dubbed the suspect as the "Great Outdoors Bandit" because he has worn a Cabela's hat during robberies.

On Monday, he robbed a Bank of the West branch on Emerald Street just before 11 a.m. Less than an hour later the same man walked into a Pioneer Federal Credit Union on Fairview Avenue. Witnesses told police the man handed a note to the teller stating that he had a gun and demanded money.

About 20 minutes after that, a robbery was reported at Clarity Credit Union on South Meridian Road near the intersection with Franklin Road.

According to the FBI, the suspect has been connected to four additional robberies dating back to December. Two occurred on December 21, 2016 - at a U.S. Bank branch inside the Albertsons on West Overland Road in Boise, and the Idaho Central Credit Union on South Celebration Way in Meridian.

He has also been linked to a robbery on March 24 at the same Bank of the West branch he robbed on Monday.

In addition to the Boise and Meridian robberies, the suspect is believed to have robbed Alpine Credit Union in Orem.

The "Great Outdoors Bandit" is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s with a dark goatee, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He was wearing a blue and white baseball cap, sunglasses, a plaid shirt, and dark pants.

He may be driving a small black crossover SUV, possibly a Mitsubishi Outlander, with a chrome or silver rack on its top. The vehicle had a Utah license plate.

After Monday's robberies, the man, who was not wearing a disguise, went into another bank and tried unsuccessfully to exchange cash for smaller bills.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the robberies.

