'Great Outdoors Bandit' arrested in L.A., tried to board flight to Belgium

A screen grab from surveillance video shows the suspect in a robbery at a Meridian credit union. (Photo: Meridian Police)

BOISE - A man linked to six bank and credit union robberies in Boise and Meridian, and a credit union robbery in Orem, Utah, was arrested Sunday in Los Angeles, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Monday

The man known as Josue Daniel Alfaro aka Danny Alfaro - and also nicknamed the "Great Outdoors Bandit" by the FBI - was arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport while trying to board a flight to Brussels, Belgium.

MORE: 'Great Outdoors Bandit' linked to series of bank robberies in Boise area, Utah

An arrest warrant was issued August 11 after Alfaro was charged in Idaho with bank robbery. According to the affidavit accompanying the criminal complaint - unsealed on Monday - someone matching Alfaro's description robbed these banks and credit unions:

- On Dec. 21, 2016, the U.S. Bank at 10500 West Overland Road in Boise

- On Dec. 21, 2016, the Idaho Central Credit Union at 1615 South Celebration Avenue in Meridian

- On March 24, 2017, the Bank of the West at 9140 West Emerald Street in Boise

- On May 24, 2017, the Alpine Credit Union at 351 East 800 South in Orem, Utah

- On Aug. 7, 2017, the Bank of the West at 9140 West Emerald Street in Boise

- On Aug. 7, 2017, the Pioneer Federal Credit Union at 850 East Fairview Avenue in Meridian

- On Aug. 7, 2017, the Clarity Federal Credit Union at 555 South Meridian Road in Meridian

According to the affadavit, a man matching Alfaro's description went into the Idaho Independent Bank in Mountain Home on August 7 and asked to exchange $1,500 in $100 bills for $50 bills. The bank refused and provided photos of the man and the black Mitsubishi Outlander he was driving to authorities. A vehicle appearing to be a black Mitsubishi Outlander was also photographed August 7 during Pioneer Federal Credit Union robbery in Meridian.

Two people - Alfaro's brother and an acquaintance - identified Alfaro as the person in the Idaho Independent Bank photos that were included in a media release sent by the FBI on August 9.

The affadavit says the man's brother told authorities that on August 5, Alfaro and his sister drove a rental car from their home in Los Angeles to the family's home in Utah. Then, on the morning of August 7, Alfaro borrowed his mother's Mitsubishi Outlander and didn't come back until two days later.

On the morning of August 10, Alfaro had an argument with his sisters. According to his brother, the argument started after Alfaro's sisters confronted him about the photos being shown by the media.

Alfaro then drove the rental car back to California.

Alfaro made his initial appearance Monday before the United States Magistrate Court for the Central District of California. He will be transported to Idaho for trial.

The case is being investigated by the FBI, United States Customs and Border Protection, and Boise and Meridian police.

© 2017 KTVB-TV