Gooding man accused of shooting son-in-law over abuse

Jimmie O’Neal Sr (Photo: Gooding County Jail)

GOODING, Idaho (AP) - A 62-year-old Gooding man has been accused of fatally shooting his son-in-law, who he says was abusive to his daughter.



The Times-News reports that Jimmie O'Neal Sr. was arraigned Thursday on a felony count of second-degree murder.



Prosecutors say O'Neal killed 34-year-old Steven Lawrence.

MORE: Man dead after shooting in Gooding



O'Neal told police on Wednesday that Lawrence abused his wife, O'Neal's daughter, and O'Neal went to confront the younger man about the abuse. He said Lawrence barricaded himself in a bedroom and as O'Neal forced his way inside his handgun "went off."



O'Neal is being held at the Gooding County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 5.

Copyright 2016 KTVB