Gooding man accepts plea deal in son-in-law's shooting

Jimmie O’Neal Sr (Photo: Gooding County Jail)

GOODING, IDAHO - A Gooding man accused of fatally shooting his son-in-law has accepted a plea agreement.

The Times-News reports that Jimmie O'Neal Sr. on Thursday entered an Alford plea to a felony count of voluntary manslaughter. An Alford plea means he maintains his innocence while conceding that there is enough evidence to convict him.

Prior to the plea agreement, O'Neal was charged with first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say O'Neal killed 34-year-old Steven Lawrence on Dec. 28.

O'Neal told police that Lawrence abused his wife, O'Neal's daughter, and that he went to confront the younger man about the abuse before the shooting.

Prosecutors say they will seek a 10-year prison sentence with a mandatory three-year minimum term.

