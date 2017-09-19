Girls report man approached them in car near Twin Falls school

Twin Falls Police (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

TWIN FALLS - Police are investigating two separate reports of a man trying to talk young girls into getting in his car on Monday near an elementary school in Twin Falls.

In both cases, the girls reported that the man was driving a gray, four-door car and approached them in the area of Harrison Elementary School.

The first incident was reported to have happened around 5:15 to 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Harrison Street and Altair Drive.

A girl said an older-model car with Idaho plates pulled up next to her. She said the man - who was in his 30's or 40's and wearing glasses - started talking to her. She told him that she needed to go home, then she walked home quickly and told her mother what happened.

The second incident happened at around 5:30-5:45 p.m. near Polk Street and Wirsching Avenue. A girl said a car with tinted windows pulled up next to her, and the driver said he could give her a ride home.

The girl said "no" to the man, and he started yelling at her.

The girl described the man as being between 20-40 years old, and he had red hair. He may have some facial hair or severe acne.

Twin Falls police detectives and school resource officers are following up on several leads.

Police ask parents to please talk to their children about their personal safety and what to do if they are approached by a stranger. Police also remind parents and guardians to speak to children about the dangers of talking to strangers or accepting rides from strangers, and to report any concerning behavior to a trusted adult as soon as possible.

