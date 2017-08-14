Garden City gas station robbed; suspect at large (Photo: GCPD)

GARDEN CITY -- Police are searching for a man accused of brandishing a gun during the robbery of a Garden City gas station early Monday morning.

The robbery happened at 2:41 a.m. at the Maverik station at 8561 West State Street.

According to police, the suspect walked into the store and tried to buy alcohol, but was not allowed to purchase it because it was after 2 a.m.

The man took the alcohol and left the store anyway, brandishing a gun at a delivery driver outside the Maverik, according to police. The suspect got into his car and drove away.

The man is described as white, 6' to 6'02", and between 180 and 200 pounds. He was wearing a blue button-up shirt, khaki shorts, black shoes and a gray hat.

Police say the suspect was last seen driving west in a white 1990's-2000's Chevrolet Suburban, with likely damage to the front and passenger side.

Police also released surveillance photos of the robbery suspect and his car.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information about the robbery is asked to call Garden City Police at 20-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

© 2017 KTVB-TV