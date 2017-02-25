Game Stop in south Nampa robbed

Store security camera video from an armed robbery that occurred Friday, February 24, 2017, at Game Stop on 12th Avenue in Nampa.

NAMPA - Nampa Police are seeking information about an armed robbery that occurred Friday night at a video game store. They say the robber is still at large.

The robbery was reported just before 9 p.m. at Game Stop on 12th Avenue Road at Holly Lane, just north of Greenhurst Road.

Employees at the store told officers that a man came into the store, displayed a black handgun with an extended magazine, and told the two employees to give him the cash from the registers.

Police say he then told the employees to go into the back room of the store, before he left out the back door.

The suspect was last seen heading north through the parking lot behind the store.

The suspect is described as a black man in his early 20s, with a wide nose, about 6' 0" to 6' 2" tall. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black sneakers with white soles.

Nampa Police ask anyone with information on the robbery to call the Nampa Police Dept. at 465-2257 or Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.

