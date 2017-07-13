Four arrested in Kuna heroin bust

Bradley Openshaw (Photo: Ada Co. Jail)

KUNA -- Four people are facing felony charges after police found heroin and thousands of dollars in cash at a home in a Kuna neighborhood.

Kuna Police, along with officers from the Idaho Department of Correction Probation and Parole Services, conducted an early-morning search of the house near Deer Flat and Ten Mile roads on Wednesday.

Inside, they found 5.6 ounces of heroin - about 158 grams - and $16,859 in cash.

Police arrested four people living in the house on drug charges. Forty-two-year-old Bradley Openshaw faces a felony count of possession of heroin with intent to deliver, while 37-year-old Daryl Elam is charged with felony heroin trafficking. Both Angela Nance, 50 and Kesha Holcomb, 24, are facing a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance.

Openshaw, Elam, and Holcomb were all on felony parole for drug convictions when the arrests happened.

Another man, 34-year-old Jaeron Monroe, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

All four people arrested are due in court Thursday afternoon.

