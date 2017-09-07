Former Idaho deputy guilty of felony grand theft

Chad Schiermeier (Photo: Blaine County Sheriff's Office)

HAILEY, Idaho - A former Blaine County sheriff's deputy has been found guilty of stealing from a police program.

The Idaho Mountain Express reports that a Blaine County jury late last week convicted 40-year-old Chad Schiermeier of felony grand theft.

Fifth District Court Judge Jonathan Brody deemed Schiermeier a flight risk and ordered him held without bail until his Nov. 7 sentencing. He faces up to 14 years in state prison.

Authorities say Schiermeier served as director of the Police Activities League at Wood River Middle School in Hailey, part of a national program to prevent juvenile crime.

Prosecutors say he made unauthorized purchases totaling about $80,000 from 2009 to 2015.

Authorities say Schiermeier bought high-end hunting and camping equipment, including cameras, binoculars, video equipment and truck accessories.

