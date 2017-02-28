Former fugitive sentenced in Nampa murder

James Mancuso (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

CALDWELL -- A Nampa man who stabbed another man to death before spending months on the run was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison.

James Patrick Mancuso, 32, will have to spend at least a decade behind bars before he becomes eligible for parole. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in December in connection with the March 10, 2016 stabbing death of 30-year-old Robert Stevens.

Police say Mancuso stabbed the other man in the stomach during an argument inside the victim's garage. Stevens was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where he died of "massive internal injuries and blood loss," according to court documents.

Mancuso and his then-girlfriend, 28-year-old Ashley Ford, left town, sparking a manhunt. Ford was arrested in Las Vegas two months later after the pair split up, while Mancuso was captured in Spokane in June.

As part of his sentence, Mancuso was ordered to have no contact with Ford or his victim's roommate, as well as pay $13,198.38 in restitution to the Crime Victim Services fund and a $5000 civil penalty, plus court costs and public defender reimbursement.

Ford is set for a status conference next month.

