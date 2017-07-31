Former Fraternal Order of Police president, wife guilty of embezzling money

Mark and Sara Furniss, booked into Ada County Jail on Friday, November 25, 2016. (Photo: Ada Co. Sheriff's Office)

BOISE -- The former president of the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police was convicted Friday of embezzling money from the nonprofit.

Mark Furniss, a former Boise Police officer, was convicted of felony grand theft after a two-week trial. His wife, Sara Furniss, pleaded guilty to the same charge earlier this month.

The thefts were uncovered in January 2016 after the executive board notice discrepancies in the financial accounts of the FOP's Treasure Valley Lodge #11. Mark Furniss was asked to step down as president during the ensuing investigation, then formally charged in November along with Sara Furniss, who had served as the lodge's office manager.

The case was turned over to Nampa Police to avoid any conflicts of interest. Mark Furniss resigned from the Boise Police Department during the investigation.

Sara Furniss is set to be sentenced Aug. 25, while Mark Furniss will be sentenced Sept. 1.

The pair faces up to 14 years in prison.



