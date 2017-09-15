Former cop in custody after couple found dead

William Paul "Willie" Taylor, 48 years old of Nampa

NAMPA -- A 48-year-old Nampa man is in custody after his parents were found dead in their home.

Thursday night around 8 p.m. Nampa Police say they responded to a report of an unattended death on West Flamingo. When they arrived, officers say they found two dead bodies in the home and the nature of the deaths was suspicious.

Investigators with the Nampa Police Department and the Canyon County Coroner say the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Officials say William Paul "Willie" Taylor was taken into custody Friday morning in Deschutes County, Oregon on unrelated charges, but is named a person of interest in the homicide case.

Investigators say they believe the deceased persons are his parents, Paul Robert Taylor, 76 and Mary Jane "Jane" Taylor, 77, both of Nampa. The medical examiner hopes to positively confirm their identities during an autopsy early next week.

William Taylor's last known address was at his parents' home in Nampa.

Officials say he was a former Nampa police Reserve Officer from June of 1990 to October of 1991 when he left to take a job with the Pocatello Police Department where he served from October 28, 1991 until December 20, 1996.

Taylor is being held on a Canyon County warrant for felony failure to report a death and additional charges through Deschutes County. His bond is set at $1,000,000.

Police ask anyone with information contact the Nampa Police Department at 468-5680 or 343-COPS.

