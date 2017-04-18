Former Boise State football player arrested on domestic violence charges

Kam Miles (Photo: Ada County Jail)

BOISE - A Boise State football player was arrested Tuesday on four counts of felony domestic violence.

22-year-old Kameron Miles was booked into the Ada County Jail just after 1:30 p.m.

Miles, a junior linebacker for the Broncos, was dismissed from the football team back in February after he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.

In that case, police arrested Miles during the early morning hours of Feb. 15, after an altercation at a Boise home in which he was accused of physically battering another person.

That arrest came just a week after Miles pled guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use, and was sentenced to one day in jail.

The Boise Police Department was also the arresting agency in the most recent domestic violence incident. Police have not released any information on the case.

Miles is due to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.

