Foothills shooting suspect spent time at Boise Bicycle Project

Benjamin C. Barnes (Photo: Ada County Sheriff's Office)

BOISE - The man who was shot and killed by police after threatening hikers and fatally shooting a dog in the Boise foothills was a regular at the Boise Bicycle Project, the nonprofit's founder said on Tuesday.

Jimmy Hallyburton tells KTVB that Benjamin Barnes often came to their lot to work on his bicycle.

"We were a place where he could always come and know that he felt welcome and get his bicycle fixed, and he's been here, like I said, for years," Hallyburton said. "I think he'd dealt with some mental health issues that a lot of us don't face - probably things that things that we can't really imagine.

"We were really sad to hear what happened with him and to him up in the foothills," he added.

On Saturday morning, Barnes exchanged gunfire with six Boise police officers after he killed a dog and threatened hikers in the Hulls Gulch area of the foothills. Two bullets struck Barnes, who died at the scene.

His background has been somewhat of mystery since Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens released his identity on Monday, saying she couldn't find any next of kin. A day later, Owens reported that she had been able to track down family members after Barnes' photo was shared on TV and social media.

Barnes had a short criminal record, which included a misdemeanor conviction for damaging a riparian area in 2015. Conditions of his release included that he could not sleep or camp on the Greenbelt or adjoining area in Garden City, suggesting he may have been homeless at that time.

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the shooting.

