Fish and Game seeks poachers who killed 28 pronghorns

Pronghorn Antelope file photo (Photo: KTVB)

IDAHO FALLS - The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is asking for the public’s help to catch those responsible for killing at least 28 pronghorns in eastern Idaho.

Conservation officers say the dead antelope were found in the Monteview area during the last week of January and the beginning of February.

"This is the most offensive case of poaching I have seen in my entire career!" said Regional Conservation Officer Doug Petersen.

Citizens Against Poaching is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and prosecution.

Tipsters can remain anonymous. Call CAP anytime at 1-800-632-5999.

