Filer Police seek man who tried to steal trailer

(Photo: From Filer Police)

FILER - Officers from the Filer Police Department are looking for a man who they say tried to steal a small utility trailer from a business early Saturday morning.

An officer patrolling the area reported observing the suspect in a parking lot along Fair Avenue just north of the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds. The officer says when he approached that suspect, the man identified himself as "Shane," then quickly drove off in a pickup truck. The officer pursued the truck, but eventually lost sight of it because of the weather conditions.

Filer Police describe the suspect as "possibly a white male with facial hair."

The suspect vehicle appears to be a single-cab 1990s-model Ford, two-tone in color - possibly light grey over dark grey or light green over dark green. It has a flat bed, and is believed to be a diesel, based on sounds recorded from the scene.

Officers have obtained surveillance photos of the suspect's vehicle, and they have a body-camera recording of the incident.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call (208) 326-4123. You may remain anonymous if you wish to do so.

