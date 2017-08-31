FBI looking for the 'Double Hat Bandit'

The "Double Hat Bandit" is suspected of robbing at least 13 banks. (Photo: FBI)

BOISE - Do you recognize this man? The FBI has dubbed him the "Double Hat Bandit" because he wears two hats during bank robberies.

Police say he's responsible for at least 13 bank robberies in Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Colorado and Utah.

He is accused of robbing the U.S. Bank on West State Street in Boise on July 22nd.

He usually hands the teller a note demanding money, and sometimes he shows a gun.

Police say the bandit was in a grayish-blue car with New Mexico license plates after a robbery in Spokane at the end of June.

The FBI is offering up to $10,000 if you can help track him down.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI tip line.

© 2017 KTVB-TV