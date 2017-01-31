Father of Kuna girl killed in crash pleads not guilty

Girl killed in rollover on Black Cat Road. (Photo: Adam Worthington/KTVB)

BOISE -- A Boise man whose 14-year-old daughter was killed in a rollover crash last year denied criminal responsibility for her death.

James D. Barnes, 46, pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning to possession of marijuana and felony injury to a child, as well as a sentencing enhancement for infliction of great bodily injury. Investigators say Barnes and his then-wife, 25-year-old Jordan Jamison of Boise, were arguing and hitting each other as Jamison drove on Black Cat Road March 31.

Jamison lost control of the SUV near the intersection with Amity Road and the the vehicle flipped, ejecting 14-year-old Autumn Barnes, who had been riding in the backseat. The girl, who had not been wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

Sheriff's officials say Jamison had used methamphetamine before the deadly wreck. She and James Barnes were charged nearly eight months later.

The pair filed for divorce weeks after Autumn Barnes' death. Both are currently out of jail - Barnes on a $75,000 bond, and Jamison on her own recognizance.

Jamison is set to enter a plea Feb. 14.

Felony injury to a child in punishable by up to a decade in prison, while the bodily injury enhancement may extend the sentence by up to 20 years.

