Father of Endymion crash driver says son is 'not that kind of person'

NEW ORLEANS -- The father of the driver who plowed through a crowd of people gathered to watch the Endymion parade is in shock after hearing about last night's crash.

John Rizzuto said he's still trying to understand what happened last night because is son is "a good kid, who is not that kind of person."

Rizzuto spoke with his son several times Sunday morning about the events leading up to the crash that injured 28 people. He fought back tears discussing the situation saying "that's not my son who does that stuff."

His son, 25-year-old Neilson Rizzuto, was apparently on his way home to Paradis Saturday Night after watching the parade with a friend. John Rizzuto said his son told him that "a stranger gave him a drink off the street and that's the last thing he remembered."

Police said Neilson Rizzuto drove into 28 people on the neutral ground near the corner of Orleans and Carrollton Avenues while they watch the Endymion parade roll.

According to NOPD, Neilson Rizzuto's BAC was .232 percent at the time of the crash, nearly three times the legal limit.

Rizzuto was arrested at the scene and later charged with two counts of first-degree negligent vehicular injury, one count of hit-and-run driving causing serious injury and one count of reckless operation of a vehicle according to police.

Of the 28 victims, ranging from 1-year-old to patients in the 50's, only three remained hospitalized overnight. Seven of those 28 declined treatment from EMS.

Neilson Rizzuto's father also confirmed that his son graduated from Ponchatoula High School in 2010 and worked for his father doing maintenance, painting, and electrical work. He attended ULL for a year but is no longer enrolled.

