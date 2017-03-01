Extradition process continues for suspect in Boise State student's death

Bruce Marchant (A mug shot from Ada County in November 2014) (Photo: ACSO)

BOISE -- A man accused in the kidnapping, rape and murder of a freshman engineering student at Boise State will remain in New York for at least a few more weeks.

The Ada County Prosecutor's Office said in a Wednesday release that a scheduled hearing for 61-year-old Bruce Allen Marchant has been canceled. Instead, he will appear in a New York court March 24 for a hearing to determine whether he is the man named in the murder warrant.

Idaho authorities are working to extradite Marchant back to Idaho to face charges in the death of 18-year-old Sierra Bush of Boise, also known as Simon Bush. Bush's body was found south of Idaho City Oct. 22, nearly a month after she disappeared from her home near Maple Grove and Goddard roads.

According to the Boise County Coroner's Office, Bush had been asphyxiated. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives linked Marchant, a tenant of the victim's father, to the murder. He was arrested at a VA hospital in New York Dec. 8, and is being held on Rikers Island.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Marchant could face up to life in prison or the death penalty.

Bush's family said in a statement after the suspect's arrest they hope Marchant "is taken off the street for the rest of his life so that he will never have the opportunity to harm another person."

