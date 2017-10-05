Angela Hester

POCATELLO, Idaho – Authorities on Wednesday arrested an Idaho woman who they believe stabbed and killed a Gresham woman last year.

Angela Rose McCraw-Hester, of Pocatello, is being held at Bannock County Jail in Idaho on a murder warrant and is awaiting extradition to Oregon. Detectives with Oregon’s East County Major Crimes Team executed a search warrant at her home in Pocatello prior to her arrest. A booking photo of McCraw-Hester was not immediately available.

McCraw-Hester is accused of killing Annastasia Hester at her Gresham apartment in the early morning hours of June 10, 2016. Following the stabbing, Hester was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Background on the stabbing

% INLINE %

McCraw-Hester is the current spouse of Hester’s ex-husband, according to Gresham police.

"Since the beginning of this investigation, detectives with the East County Major Crimes Team have worked tirelessly to identify Annastasia's killer," said Gresham detective Aaron Turnage. "From processing evidence to following clues that ultimately led us to Idaho, we're thankful to reach this point and hope Annastasia's family can experience some closure."

The arrest came as a pleasant surprise to Hester's friend, Kevin Brooks.

"It was a complete shock when I got the news because we never thought this was the news we'd ever get because when they use the term cold case, you don't think anything's going to come of it," said Brooks.

He remembered Hester as a loving, generous woman.

"Annie was the type of person who'd give the clothes off her back," said Brooks. "I want Annie to be remembered as one fo the best human beings I've ever known. She was a great mother who wouldn't hurt a fly. I'm proud to have called her one of my very best friends."

Detectives will stay in Idaho to complete this part of the investigation. A spokesman for Gresham police said detectives told him they don't anticipated more arrests at this time.

"Obviously, it's not unheard of to have friction between a wife and ex-wife but it doesn't always lead to a horrific murder," said Sgt. John Rasmussen with Gresham police.

© 2017 KGW-TV