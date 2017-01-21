Eastern Idaho man accused of injuring 5-month-old son

IDAHO FALLS - An eastern Idaho man faces a charge of felony injury to a child after law enforcement officials say he shook his five-month-old son.

Court records show that 20-year-old Dallin Haymore called 911 on December 24 and told paramedics that his son had fallen from a couch.

Law enforcement officials were notified after doctors noticed the child had no outward contusions on his head, but did have several recent injuries.

The Post Register reports that Haymore later told investigators he did not shake the baby on Christmas, but he had shaken the child several weeks prior - where he then threw the baby on the ground.

According to law enforcement officials, the child had been hooked up to a feeding apparatus after recently undergoing heart surgery.

