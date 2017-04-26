Eastern Idaho caregiver charged with Medicaid fraud

Medicaid Logo (Photo: KTVB)

IDAHO FALLS - An eastern Idaho woman accused of forging billable hours to a health program without providing care to a patient is facing multiple counts of Medicaid fraud.

The Post Register reports that 33-year-old Tiffany Larsen is charged with seven felony counts of public assistance provider fraud.

The Idaho Attorney General's Office started investigating in January after Larsen's employer made a report to the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

Authorities say Larsen forged a signature on her hours report multiple times in November and December and was paid $743 by Medicaid for hours she never worked.

Larsen's preliminary hearing is set for May 16.

