Drunk driver sentenced for fatal crash

Kyle Rios (Photo: Nez Perce County Jail)

LEWISTON, Idaho -- A drunk driver who killed another motorist in a crash has been sentenced to six years in prison.

The Lewiston Tribune reports that 27-year-old Kyle Rios received the sentence Monday in 2nd District Court and must serve three years before becoming eligible for parole.

Rios pleaded guilty in November to felony vehicular manslaughter and misdemeanor drunk driving involving the Dec. 1, 2013, crash that killed Paul W. Stuk of Peck.

Rios contested a blood draw that found he had a blood alcohol content of 0.263 percent, three times the legal limit. A judge tossed out the test results and the Idaho Supreme Court upheld that decision.

Prosecutors say other evidence from an additional blood draw taken as part of Rios' medical evaluation may have influenced his plea agreement.

