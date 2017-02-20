Boise Police (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE -- A man remains on the run after police say he tried to carjack a driver in the Central Bench neighborhood Monday morning.

The incident happened near the intersection of Kootenai Street and Hilton Street at 7:43 a.m. Police say the suspect ran out into the street in front of a moving car, forcing the driver to stop.

The man then opened the victim's car door and demanded the driver give him the vehicle and other belongings, according to investigators. When the victim refused, the suspect punched them several times, police say.

The driver was able to fight off the attacker, sending him running southbound through an alley towards Overland Road.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned man with a skinny face. He was clean-shaven and wearing dark clothing, police said. The man was described as about 6 feet tall, slender, and between the ages of 25-30.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.



