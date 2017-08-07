Driver charged after deadly crash in Elmore County

Police are treating a woman's death at a Mountain Home trailer park as a homicide. (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

MOUNTAIN HOME - The driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly crash Saturday night has been arrested on a felony vehicular manslaughter charge.

The Elmore County Sheriff's Office says a deputy responded to a call about a reckless driver on Interstate 84 at about 9:20 p.m. Saturday. When the deputy found the vehicle and turned on his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle - later identified as Howard Johnson of Meridian - went off the right shoulder, overcorrected, then rolled in the median.

A passenger was thrown from the vehicle, and died on the way to the hospital, officials said. That man was identified as Lloyd William Sorg of Marsing.

Johnson was not injured, and was booked into the Elmore County Jail on charges of felony vehicular manslaughter and misdemeanor driving without privileges.

The investigation into the crash is still underway.

