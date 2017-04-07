Dozens of tires, big and small, appear along Beacon Light Road

Tires dumped along Beacon Light (Photo: Joe Parris/KTVB)

BOISE -- Residents along Beacon Light Road woke up to a mystery Friday morning: More than 100 tires scattered alongside the roadway.

The tires appeared sometime overnight, authorities said. They range in size from enormous truck tires to bicycle tires.

The tires appear to have been thrown one-by-one from a vehicle, and are located in intervals along Beacon Light, rather than grouped together in a pile. They stretch from Eagle Road all the way to Star, with some of the tires wedged in trees or propped against fenceposts.

Several callers who alerted KTVB to the situation guessed the tires were placed there as a joke. But Ada County Sheriff's Office spokesman Patrick Orr wasn't laughing.

Deputies are on scene, and are taking the situation seriously, he said.

"They're not treating it as a prank, they treating it as illegal dumping, and a significant illegal dumping," he said.

The offense is an infraction, punishable by a fine of up to $300 and ten days in jail.

Orr said the sheriff's office often deals with dumping cases, typically in the more remote areas of the county. Those cases are investigated vigorously, he said.

Detectives from Star and Eagle are working with the sheriff's department to figure out who left the tires.

An Ada County Highway District employee was on scene picking up the tires Friday morning.

Anyone with information about who left the tires can contact their local law enforcement agency.

© 2017 KTVB-TV