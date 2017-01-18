Dozens of storage units burglarized, suspect at large

Dozens of storage units at Republic Storage in Boise were broken into last fall, and now the suspect in the case has gone missing. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - A warrant has been issued for a Boise man accused of breaking into dozens of storage units over the course of two months.

Nearly 50 Republic Storage units in Boise were broken into last fall and countless possessions were stolen.

The suspect, Michael Kirchenbauer, was arrested on felony burglary charges and eventually bonded out. Now, he is nowhere to be found after missing a court appearance last Friday.

Despite what would appear to be all of the necessary security measures like cameras, fence and perimeter alarms and motion detectors, Richard Johnson - the General Manager of the company - says this could happen anywhere.

"There's always a shadow somewhere in a back corner that's vulnerable so you're always looking for chinks in your armor," said Johnson.

So Johnson added more security cameras after he says he noticed suspicious behavior from one of his tenants - Kirchenbauer - and after other tenants told him their locks weren't working.

"We suspected this person because of certain things that he did on site," Johnson said.

Johnson says Kirchenbauer was going to his unit and would stay for several hours overnight. Johnson also says he was caught on surveillance video with different vehicles and even a moving van taking household items from dozens of storage units and driving away.

"They were doing things to make it look like nobody had broken in at all," said Johnson.

Employees say Kirchenbauer went to extreme lengths to break into the units. They say, in some cases, he cut the lock, put rubber tubing on it and painted it gray to make it seem like it hadn't been touched.

In other cases, he is accused of cutting the lock and using a magnet washer to hold it together once he was done in the unit.

"It's not enough to catch them, you have to prosecute these people and show that were not going to let it stand," Johnson said. "There was a limited amount of charges actually brought at that point in time which was not what we had in mind."

Now, tenants are asking for justice.

"When there was a potential of 40 charges that they could press and they only pushed for nine, that leaves a lot of people out there that's not getting their justice."

Johnson says one major piece of advice he has for people renting storage units through any company, is to be aware of your surroundings.

