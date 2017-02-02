Don't be scammed by skimmers

Police are warning the public to be watchful for skimmers at ATMs and at the gas pump. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Thousands throughout the United States are scammed by skimmers every year. Many not knowing they're victims until it's too late. Police say, just like many other scammers, these are just as hard to catch because they move from one place to another.

"We have a West Coast crew here that will hit Oregon, Idaho, Washington, and California and just travel back and forth between different locations," Sgt. Michael Hill with the Boise Police Department said.

Hill says the best thing you can do to avoid falling victim is to be aware of your surroundings. These devices are aftermarket. Some of the signs may be any type of glue or double-sided tape.

"Something placed over the actual card slot in the ATM so they can capture the card data as your inserting your card into the ATM machine," Hill said.

Hill says you can also shake your card as you put it in as it could jar something loose.

"If you were to try and manipulate that it could come off in your hands," Hill said.

Many times you can also find a transmitter nearby, such as on a guard rail. Those are used to take the information from the skimmer and either store it or transmit it back to the scammer.

"They can come pick that up or that might be a repeater for Bluetooth or some type of WIFI device, and they're just reading it or sitting in the parking lot," Hill said.

When it comes to gas pumps, it can be a little trickier as they can be hard to find, which is why it's important to be aware and if it doesn't look right, let someone know or go somewhere else.

"Hanging a skew, maybe things look like the glue might be coming off them because that's what they use to put on them," Hill said.

Hill added to always keep an eye on your bank account and credit card for odd charges. Many times these charges are going to come up from somewhere you probably haven't been.

Scammers also target machines out of the public eye because these devices can take a while to put on. Hill says to be safe avoid those pumps away from the store or ATMs out of the public eye.

