Dietrich assault sentence 'a slap in the face,' victim's mother says

TWIN FALLS – A 19-year-old charged with kicking a coat hanger into the rectum of a mentally disabled teenager in the Dietrich High School locker room will not spend any time behind bars, a judge ruled Friday.

Instead, John R.K Howard of Keller, Texas, was ordered to spend three years on probation and complete 300 hours of community service. Because the judge handed down a withheld judgment, he will be allowed to petition to have the felony conviction scrubbed from his record.

That’s not good enough, the victim’s mother said in court.

“His punishment is the slap on the hand for him, a slap in the face for [victim] and to our family,” Shelly McDaniel said. “[Victim] had the courage to come forward thinking that if he did, something good would come from this ugly thing, that someone else wouldn’t have to suffer the same humiliation and pain that he has suffered and continues to suffer. Every time a verdict comes down for one of these men or boys, he becomes more and more disappointed that the legal system failed him.”

McDaniel described her son's nightmares and suicide attempts since the attack, telling the judge his mental state had deteriorated to the point that he had to be moved out of the family home into an assisted living facility.

"This is not the life we wanted for our son, and it isn’t the life he was going to have," she said.

The case drew nationwide attention after McDaniel and her family filed a $10 million lawsuit against the school district, alleging that administrators had allowed racist and bullying attitudes to flourish at the school, culminating in a vicious attack on the black 18-year-old victim by his white football teammates after a game.

Deputy Attorney General Casey Hemmer told the judge that the evidence showed 17-year-old Tanner Ward inserted a coat hanger into the victim’s rectum, and Howard kicked it into the victim’s body.

But he insisted there was more to the story, and the public outrage that has followed the case is based on misinformation.

“No evidence was found that the victim was held – either in a hug or on the ground – when Tanner stuck the hanger between his buttocks nor when it was kicked,” Hemmer said. “No evidence was found that there was any sexual activity or racial slurs used at or near the time of the hanger incident.”

Both Howard and Ward were originally charged as adults with felony forcible penetration with a foreign object, which would have required both to register as sex offenders if convicted. Ward’s case was later moved to juvenile court, and Howard’s charge was reduced in December to felony injury to a child as part of a plea deal.

Hemmer said the news that circulated about the attack relied mostly on the civil suit filed by the family’s lawyers, which he said contained false or distorted information. Both the prosecution and defense had been placed under a gag order until Friday, preventing them from releasing any information about the case.

Defense attorney Brad Calbo, whose presentation took up most of the sentencing hearing, said the community had lashed out at Howard and lawyers in the case after latching on to “abhorrent distortions and exaggerations.”

“I have never before been more disturbed and disappointed by the actions of many in my community, by the regurgitation of untruths on social media and the eagerness with which the general public wants and perhaps needs to believe the absolute worst about another one of their fellow human beings without ever having reviewed a single piece of evidence” Calbo said.

The lawyer described the assault with the hanger as the result of locker room roughhousing, not a hate-driven sexual attack. The victim’s family got up and left the courtroom a few minutes after Calbo began to speak.

Calbo said the team was joking around when Ward swung the hanger at the victim, lodging it between his buttocks, something the 18-year-old and other players thought was hilarious.

“[Victim] was laughing throughout the course of the events in the locker room, as were the other boys,“ he said. “It was a joke, they were playing."

Calbo said the victim began to “duck-walk” and dance around the locker room, with the hanger still protruding from between his buttocks. He came dancing backwards toward where Howard was sitting on a bench tying his shoes, the lawyer said.

“John kicked at [victim,] trying to keep his butt out of his face,” Calbo said.

Howard later told investigators he was not trying to kick the hanger, but intentional or not, the kick forced the hanger into the teen’s rectum. Several of the victim’s teammates who helped him later said they had seen blood, but an examination at the emergency room found no sign of internal injuries.

“The truth in this case was simple: There was no hate crime, there was no sex crime, there was no rape. Period,” Calbo said.

The defense also introduced evidence that the victim had recanted the testimony he gave in court and to his lawyers in the civil case in a recorded conversation with his football coaches.

In the exchange – which Calbo said had been recorded by the Dietrich High coaches with the victim’s consent – the 18-year-old says he was “fed lies” and pressured into the lawsuit by his parents.

“It’s always been about the money,” he says in the recording. “I love you guys to death.”

“We love you too,” one of the coaches responds.

Judge Randy Stoker said he hoped the sentencing cleared up “misconceptions” surrounding the case, adding he still expected some people to disagree with his decision not to send Howard to prison. He warned the defendant that he could still land behind bars if he violated his probation.

Stoker said it was clear there were problems with the culture at Dietrich High, pointing specifically at the practice of players “dry-humping” each other as a joke. Howard’s conduct inside the locker room was also absolutely inappropriate, he said.

“It’s stupid, it’s not right, it shouldn’t happen,” he said.

But Stoker said he did not think Howard or the other defendants acted out of racial bias, despite the allegations laid out in the civil suit.

The judge acknowledged that other players on the team called the victim “grape soda,” “watermelon” and “fried chicken,” but opined that those nicknames were because the victim liked those foods, not because he is black.

“I don’t think that’s a racial slur,” he said about the “grape soda” moniker. “If it is, I guess I’m not very educated.”

Howard will be allowed to perform his community service in Texas with his probation officer’s OK, Stoker said.

The family’s civil case remains pending.

