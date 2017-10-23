Detectives looking for hunter who hit man in the face

A hunter holding a rifle

BOISE - Sheriff's detectives are looking for a hunter who punched another hunter in the face and hit him with the butt of a shotgun in a west Ada County field.

The incident happened on McDermott Road around 8 a.m. on Oct. 14.

A 65-year-old man was bird hunting on private property when another hunter came up to him near an irrigation canal. The hunter was dressed in camouflage and had chocolate-colored labrador with him.

The 65-year-old man confronted the hunter and told he wasn't allowed to be there. That's when the hunter hit the man in the face. He then hit him again, this time with the butt of a camouflage shotgun. The man said the hunter then threw his rifle into the canal and ran away.

The hunter is described as being about 6-foot-4, with a red complexion and wearing a camouflage beanie.

Deputies say the man had visible injuries to his mouth and eye.

Anyone with information should call Ada County dispatch at (208) 377-6790 or send an email to cau@adaweb.net.

