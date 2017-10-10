Deputy hurt in inmates' escape attempt from Canyon County Jail

canyon county jail commissioners 7 (Photo: KTVB)

CALDWELL -- A Canyon County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured Monday when two inmates attempted to escape from the Canyon County Jail.

The assault and escape attempt happened at about 1:15 a.m. at the main jail building. Sheriff's officials say the two inmates were being housed in the protective custody unit.

According to the sheriff's office, the inmates were not able to get out of the secure part of the facility before other deputies caught them.

The injured deputy was treated for a head injury at a Caldwell hospital, but has since been released.

The names of the inmates' involved have not yet been released, and the attempted escape remains under investigation.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office has had to contend with multiple escapes from the jail tent, used to house lower-security inmates, but escapes from the main jail building are much rarer.

© 2017 KTVB-TV