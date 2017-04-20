Man doused with gas, set on fire in Clackamas Co. Denny's

Authorities are looking for this man who they say set a customer on fire at a Happy Valley Denny's restaurant (Photo: Mike Benner)

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. -- Authorities are searching for a man who they say set another person on fire at a Happy Valley Denny's restaurant Wednesday night.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office told KGW's Mike Benner the man walked into the restaurant, located at 12101 Southeast 82nd Avenue, at about 9 p.m., sat down, threw gasoline on the customer, then lit the victim on fire with a book of matches.

The suspect left the restaurant and ran south on Southeast 82nd Avenue.

Here's a picture of the man deputies are looking for - we're told he threw gasoline on the victim first, stranger-on-stranger crime

The victim is a 69-year-old man. He is in critical condition at Legacy Emanuel hospital.

Deputies said the suspect and victim did not know each other.

The suspect was described as 5-foot-10 to 6-feet tall with a medium to muscular build and a lighter-skinned complexion. He's in his mid to late 20s, wearing a black flat-brim hat, black hooded jacket, gray sweatpants with a black stripe, and black shoes.

Detectives are looking into the possibility that this case is related to another incident earlier this week, in which a person threw gasoline on a stranger at the Clackamas Town Center movie theater.

Deputies told KGW Thursday that they did not make the incident public based on an interview with the victim, who seemed to treat the incident as a joke. They will now interview the person again.

The Clackamas County Homicide and Violent Crime teams are investigating.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 503-723-4949 or by filling out the online form. Click here to fill out the form and reference CCSO Case No. 17-10537.

