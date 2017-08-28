Deputies search for white Chevy that ran over Ammon boy

Ambulance (Photo: KTVB)

AMMON, Idaho (AP) - Bonneville County sheriff's deputies are searching for the owner of a white Chevy truck that struck a 15-year-old boy riding his bike home from work.



The Idaho State Journal reports that Keeton Doggett was in a crosswalk in Ammon last week when the truck drove over him and left the scene.



Clint Risenmay, the boy's uncle, says the truck's tires caused damage to the boy's internal organs and broke his pelvis in four places.



Risenmay says the truck's front tire ran over Doggett's legs and knocked him to the ground. The back tires ran over the boy's body.



Doggett is expected to be hospitalized for three to four weeks and in a wheelchair until his pelvis heals.



Risenmay described the truck as a big lifted white Chevy truck with a chrome push bar, big tires and tinted windows.

© 2017 KTVB-TV