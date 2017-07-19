Deputies investigating homicide at Mountain Home trailer park

(Photo: Joe Parris/KTVB)

MOUNTAIN HOME -- The Elmore County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that happened early Wednesday morning at a trailer park in Mountain Home.

The victim, a woman, was found dead at the Meadows Mobile Home Park at 1075 West 6th South in Mountain Home, Sheriff Mike Hollinshead said.

Officials have not released how the woman died. Investigators have identified a "person of interest" in the killing, but he or she remains at large.

Hollinshead said deputies were called out to the mobile home park at about 6 a.m. for a reported car crash. Once they arrived, however, the deputies realized they were dealing with a homicide.

A small SUV remains stopped near the entrance to the mobile home park, covered in a sheet.

Hollinshead declined to release the name or a description of the person deputies are looking for, but stressed that investigators do not believe the public is in danger. The sheriff did not give a motive for the killing.

The Elmore County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police remain on scene. Crime tape is strung across the entrance of the park.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

More information will be released this afternoon.

