DeOrr Kunz's family still searching, two years later

LEMHI COUNTY - DeOrr Kunz disappeared from an Idaho campsite almost two years ago.

In that time the mystery of what happened to the then-two-year-old boy has baffled investigators and the community.

As the search for answers nears the two-year mark, new information has surfaced.

Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner said he led a search of the reservoir earlier this week after the new information came in to his office. He wouldn't say what that information was.

The sheriff did reveal that he has been in recent contact with the child's father.

Also, Sheriff Penner has confirmed to KTVB that the child’s parents remain classified as uncleared persons of interest in this case.

Today the boy’s family gathered at Timber Creek Campsite to search for him. That’s the same area where he was reported missing from on July 10, 2015.

“Two years ago, we were here probably within three hours after the boy disappeared,” said Richard Jiminez, DeOrr’s great grandfather. “There were probably 75 to 100 people here that night.”

This year only about a dozen people showed, despite social media posts by the family promoting the event. Trina Clegg says they've taken a lot of criticism.

“There’s nothing with this that’s ever good enough,” Clegg said. “And even the people in Leadore, they keep saying this whole situation has ruined their town. You know, it’s like, OK, you guys are 15 minutes, where are you guys at?”

Monday is the anniversary of DeOrr Kunz’s disappearance. The family will gather once again in Idaho Falls to hold a vigil for the child.

