Decomposed body found in SE Idaho home

A decomposed body was found inside this Ammon home. (Photo: KPVI)

IDAHO FALLS - The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a decomposed body that was found in a home in Ammon, Idaho.

KIFI-TV reports the body was found Sunday. Officials are treating the death as a homicide investigation.

Sheriff Paul Wilde said in a Monday press conference that the body had decomposed so much that it wasn't recognizable.

He says it had been there for at least a week or more. They can't determine the body's gender or even the age of the person.

The home is owned by Lisa Stukey. Investigators can't confirm she is the deceased person.

Detectives are searching the home and talking with those who know Stukey.

An autopsy was ordered but it will take time to get the results.

