Death row inmate lands in Ada County Jail

Robin Row (Photo: Ada County Jail)

BOISE -- Idaho's only female death row inmate is being temporarily held at the Ada County Jail for a mental evaluation.

Robin Lee Row, 59, was booked into the jail shortly after noon Wednesday.

Row was sentenced to death in December 1993 after she killed her family by setting fire to her Ada County home Feb. 10, 1992. She was convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of her husband Randy Row and her two children, 10-year-old Joshua and 8-year-old Tabitha.

Investigators say Row had taken out substantial life insurance policies on the family shortly before the fire.

The mental evaluation that brought Row to Boise was ordered by Judge Lynn Winmill as part of her ongoing petition for a stay of execution, which was first launched in 1998, then reopened in 2013. Row has exhausted multiple appeals since her conviction. No execution date has been set.

Ada County Sheriff's Office spokesman Patrick Orr said that Row will be transported back to the Pocatello Women's Correctional Center once her evaluation is complete.

Copyright 2016 KTVB