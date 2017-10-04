Death of Meridian woman killed in home invasion, deadly fire ruled a homicide

Carmen Abbott (Photo: Family photo)

MERIDIAN -- A Meridian woman who died when her home went up in flames after a gun battle between Ada County Sheriff's deputies and an armed invader has been identified.

Carmen Ione Abbott, 84, died of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Ada County Coroner's Office. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Family members had previously told KTVB Abbott had become trapped inside the burning home, where she lived with her son Scott McAlister and daughter-in-law Lily McAlister.

Scott, who was terminally ill, was badly burned in the fire and died at a Salt Lake hospital. Lily survived.

It's still unclear how the blaze began. Deputies were called out to the home at 1570 West Amity Road the night of Sept. 27 for a report of a prowler.

By the time first-responders arrived, the armed man had gotten into the house. Deputies fired at the suspect after he refused commands to drop his gun, believed to be a rifle or shotgun, authorities say. It's not clear whether any of the rounds hit the man, who disappeared back into the McAlisters' house after the deputies opened fire.

Moments later, the blaze started. Within minutes, the house was engulfed.

Deputies were able to direct Scott and Lily McAlister out of the burning home, but neither Abbott nor the gunman made it out. Two bodies were found among the charred debris the next day.

The suspected prowler has not yet been identified, and its unclear what he was doing at the McAlisters' home. The Ada County Sheriff's Office has said the man had no connection to the family.

Abbott's remains were identified through dental records, according to the coroner.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the Critical Incident Task Force has been called in to examine the shooting.

Relatives have set up a GoFundMe to benefit The McAlister family. To contribute, click here.

