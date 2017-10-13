Credit union employee robbed at gunpoint while eating lunch in parking lot, Meridian police say

MERIDIAN - Police said a credit union employee was robbed at gunpoint while she was eating lunch in the parking lot Friday afternoon, police said.

Meridian police said they responded at around 1:45 p.m. to an armed robbery in the parking lot of Idaho Central Credit Union in the 3300 block of East Ustick Road.

A 25-year-year-old woman who works at the credit union was in her vehicle eating lunch when a gold-colored four-door sedan, occupied by two men wearing mirrored sunglasses and hoodies, pulled in front of the woman's vehicle, facing her head on.

After a few minutes, one of the men came to the woman's window and pointed a revolver-type handgun at her and demanded her purse and wallet.

The man then got back in the sedan, and he and the other man drove away.

The man with the gun is described as between 20 and 30 years old and 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall. He has a tattoo on his left wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to call Meridian police at 888-6678.

