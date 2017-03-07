CPD: Suspect slashed man's face, wrist with knife during fight

Jose Felix Gonzalez (Photo: Canyon Co. Jail)

CALDWELL -- A Caldwell man is facing a felony charge after police say he attacked another man with a knife.

Jose Felix Gonzalez, 27, was arrested Thursday and charged with felony aggravated battery.

According to court documents, officers were called out to St. Luke's Medical Center in Boise Wednesday night after a patient was admitted with stab wounds.

The victim told investigators he had been drinking with some friends at his house on Canyon Hill in Caldwell when one of the men began attacking him with a knife.

Police say the injured man had a slash wound across his left cheek that took multiple stitches to close, as well as a large cut to his wrist that had severed a tendon.

The victim also suffered a laceration to the back of his head, officers say.

When interviewed by police, one of Gonzalez's roommates told investigators he had heard the victim and suspect start fighting in the kitchen. According to court documents, he said he went to stop the fight, only to realize the victim was covered in blood.

The roommate said he noticed Gonzalez was holding a knife that was part of a Leatherman-style tool, so he grabbed it and threw it to get it away from both men.

Another of the suspect's housemates told police he didn't see the start of the fight, but saw the other roommate trying to break it up.

Investigators say the attack happened in front of the victim's five-year-old stepson. The boy told officers he had seen Gonzalez fight with his stepfather, then stab him, according to court documents.

After getting a search warrant for Gonzalez's house, detectives found a bloody Leatherman tool hidden behind a box of cereal on the refrigerator, police say. The tool's empty leather holster was discovered in Gonzalez's bedroom.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Canyon County Jail, where he remains on a $100,000 bond. He is set to appear in court March 16 for a preliminary hearing.

