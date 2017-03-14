Court vacates 2 of former Idaho sheriff's convictions

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - The Idaho Supreme Court has vacated two counts from a former Jefferson County sheriff's conviction for misuse of public funds.



The Post Register reports that under direction from the high court, a district court judge on Monday vacated two out of three felony counts of misuse of public funds against former sheriff Blair Olsen. The charges were related to Olsen's wife, Marie Olsen, using a county-paid cellphone primarily for personal use.



Olson was convicted in May 2015 on three counts of misuse of public funds. He was sentenced to serve 15 days in jail and three years on supervised probation.



On Monday, a judge placed Olson on informer probation to conclude July 10, meaning Olsen no longer has to report to a probation officer or pay service fees.



