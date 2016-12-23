Court upholds part of former Idaho sheriff's conviction

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - The Idaho Supreme Court has upheld one count of a former Jefferson County Sheriff's conviction on misuse of public funds but ordered a lower court to vacate two other counts.



The Post Register reports that a Twin Falls County jury convicted former sheriff Blair Olsen of the three counts of misuse of public funds in May 2015. The charges were related to Olsen's wife, Marie Olsen, using a county-paid cellphone primarily for personal use.



Blair Olsen was sentenced to serve 15 days in jail and three years of probation.



The Supreme Court released its ruling on his appeal Wednesday, saying the three counts should have been treated as one.

