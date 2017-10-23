Neighbor Ann Lail captured dramatic footage after a home invasion ended with a massive house fire Wednesday night. (Photo: Ann Lail)

ADA COUNTY - On Monday, Ada County Coroner Dottie Owens released the identity of the man's body found in the Meridian House fire last month.

The body of 35-year-old Pavel L. Florea, of Nampa, has been identified through DNA analysis. The cause and manner of death are not being released at this time.

Florea's body was recovered inside the home that burned down located in Meridian off Amity Road.

It's still unclear how the blaze began. Deputies were called out to the home the night of Sept. 27 for a report of a prowler.

By the time first-responders arrived, an armed man had gotten into the house. Deputies fired at the suspect after he refused commands to drop his gun, believed to be a rifle or shotgun, authorities say.

It's not clear whether any of the rounds hit the man, who disappeared back into the McAlisters' house after the deputies opened fire.

Two other people died as a result of the incident.

Carmen Ione Abbott, 84, died of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Ada County Coroner's Office. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Family members of Abbott tell KTVB that she became trapped inside her burning home. Abbott was living there along with her son Scott McAlister and daughter-in-law Lily McAlister.

Scott, who was terminally ill, was badly burned in the fire, and later died at a hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. Lily survived the fire.

Florea's motive in the break-in is unclear. Sherif's officials say he had no connection to the home's occupants.

Court records show that Florea bonded out of the Ada County Jail just days before the deadly fire. He had been accused of violating his probation in a 2014 felony domestic violence case.

The officer-involved shooting and events that lead to the home burning down are still under investigation by the Boise Police Department.

MORE: 3 dead after home invasion, massive house fire south of Meridian

© 2017 KTVB-TV