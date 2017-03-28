Convicted murderer overdoses before sentencing

Joshua Alberts in court (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

BOISE -- Sentencing was pushed back for a Boise man convicted in a deadly shooting last year after he overdosed on medication at the Ada County Jail.

Joshua James Alberts, 40, was originally scheduled to be sentenced for second-degree murder Monday morning. But when the judge, lawyers and more than a dozen of the victim's friends and family members showed up in the courtroom, Alberts wasn't there.

Jail staff reported that when deputies went to get Alberts from his cell at about 6:30 a.m. to transport him to the Ada County Courthouse, they realized something was wrong with him. Medical personnel determined the inmate had overdosed on medication.

Alberts needed medical treatment, but survived the overdose.

Judge Melissa Moody said in court she had no choice but to reschedule the hearing for a later date, and apologized to the family of the victim, noting many people had traveled some distance to be there for the sentencing.

"It's completely out of the court's hands," she said.

A jury convicted Alberts of second-degree murder in January in the death of Joshua Warren. Alberts shot Warren, his girlfriend's ex-husband, a dozen times after the other man came to the Whispering Pines apartment complex to pick up his sons on Feb. 20, 2016.

Alberts testified he had considered shooting Warren just once in the stomach if the victim attacked him. But after Warren pulled up in a car to the apartment complex and cursed at Alberts, he "couldn't stop pulling the trigger," Alberts said.

It's unclear whether Alberts was trying to take his own life by overdosing at the jail. Moody ordered him to undergo a full psychological evaluation at the request of the defense attorneys.

The sentencing was reset for June 5. Alberts faces a minimum of ten years and up to life in prison.

