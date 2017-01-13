Jeremy Lee Schmitz (Photo: Ada County Jail)

MERIDIAN -- A Kuna man found himself back behind bars Thursday evening after police say he sent a 15-year-old girl explicit photos and tried to meet up with her for sex.

Jeremy Lee Schmitz, 34, is charged with felony sexual abuse of a child under 16. He's also accused of violating his parole in a 1997 second-degree murder case out of Kootenai County.

Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea said Schmitz and the teenage girl first began talking on the website letgo.com, which allows users to buy and sell items locally. Police say the suspect continued texting the girl even after learning she was 15.

Basterrechea said Schmitz sent the girl sexually explicit texts and photos of his genitals before suggesting they meet up to have sex. According to the deputy chief, the girl's parent called police after seeing the sexual messages on her phone.

Schmitz attempted to meet the girl, but was unsuccessful, police say. He was arrested Thursday evening at his probation and parole office in Kuna, and booked into the Ada County Jail.

Idaho Department of Correction records show the suspect was paroled in 2014 after serving 16 years of his sentence on the murder charge. Schmitz was 14 when he and 18-year-old Daniel Eby killed Melvin A. Evenson of Post Falls during a robbery.

Schmitz was charged as an adult, and sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 10 years.

He is due to appear in court Friday afternoon. Sexual abuse of a child under 16 is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

